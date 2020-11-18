Advertisement

Bud Light video game console chills beers

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.(Bud Light via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console that chills beer - an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in, so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find - Shopbeergear.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls City Council receives another alarming COVID-19 update
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports record 35 COVID-19 deaths in one day
Elko Police Department is looking for information about a person of interest related to a...
Elko police look for person of interest in connection to Nov. 1 murder
A woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison.
Woman gets life in prison for killing husband’s ex-wife

Latest News

Wreaths rest on headstones in Arlington National Cemetery following the Wreath Across America...
Army secretary says wreath-laying event at Arlington back on
Twin Falls City Council embarks on COVID-19 education campaign. The City Council passed a...
Twin Falls City Council embarks on COVID-19 education campaign
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
Trump pays $3 million for partial Wisconsin vote recount
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
A flag sits just north of a new section of the border structure, behind, Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border