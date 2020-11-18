Advertisement

CSI'S radiologic technology program provides technologists for southern Idaho

The highly competitive program takes about 12 students per year
Over the past five years, the College of Southern Idaho's radiologic technology program says...
Over the past five years, the College of Southern Idaho’s radiologic technology program says they have had a 100 percent employment rate KMVT got an inside look at this popular program, and that’s the topic of this week from learning to leading.(Jake Brasil)
By Jake Brasil
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:33 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Over the past five years, the College of Southern Idaho’s radiologic technology program graduates have had a 100% employment rate. KMVT got an inside look at this popular program, and that’s the topic of this weeks from Learning to Leading.

Providing registered technologists in radiography for southern Idaho since 2002, the college’s radiologic technology program is a gateway into the health care profession. The learning in the radiologic technology program is diverse and gives students about 1,200 hundred hours of clinical hands-on education in area hospitals.

“We have usually have about 50 or more students who apply for 12 seats each year,” said associate professor Tamara Janak.

A technologist is typically a health care professional who performs imaging procedures, such as X-ray or CTT scans and much more. This competitive program is 22 months long and has supplied the state with around 200 graduates since it began.

“We have got probably one of the best training environments you are going to find,” said associate professor Dr. Gary Lauer. “I call this a million dollar lab.”

The role of technologist is in high demand, and the pay for this occupation ranges from $55,000 to $60,000 in a year.

“We always tell students who are interested in our program the type of person that does well here is somebody who loves health care, but they do not like the day-long experience of dealing with one patient, and so it is a very fast paced environment,” Janak said.

For more information about the radiologic technology program check out its webpage.

