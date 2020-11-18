Advertisement

Fire destroys Burley cabinet making shop

Four people were working inside the shop when the fire started
A fire destroyed a Burley cabinet making shop Tuesday afternoon.
A fire destroyed a Burley cabinet making shop Tuesday afternoon. The Burley Fire Department was called shortly after noon and requested mutual aid from Declo, Heyburn and West End fire departments for manpower and water supplies.(Burley Fire Department)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A fire destroyed a Burley cabinet making shop Tuesday afternoon.

The Burley Fire Department said in a Facebook post, the department was called shortly after noon. It requested mutual aid from Declo, Heyburn and West End fire departments for manpower and water supplies.

The fire occurred at a shop at 250 East and 389 South. Four people were working inside the shop when the fire started and they escaped uninjured.

The shop is a complete loss and the adjacent building received heavy damage, the statement said. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Posted by City Of Burley Fire Department on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Crews were on scene until about 5:30 p.m.

Burley Fire responded with three engines and a tanker. Declo Fire responded with an engine and tanker and an air trailer. Heyburn Fire responded with an engine and a tanker. West End Fire responded with a tanker as well.

The fire department thanked the Cassia County Medics and Cassia County Sheriff’s department with standby EMS assistance and traffic control.

