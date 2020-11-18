Fire destroys Burley cabinet making shop
Four people were working inside the shop when the fire started
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A fire destroyed a Burley cabinet making shop Tuesday afternoon.
The Burley Fire Department said in a Facebook post, the department was called shortly after noon. It requested mutual aid from Declo, Heyburn and West End fire departments for manpower and water supplies.
The fire occurred at a shop at 250 East and 389 South. Four people were working inside the shop when the fire started and they escaped uninjured.
The shop is a complete loss and the adjacent building received heavy damage, the statement said. The cause of the fire is undetermined.
Crews were on scene until about 5:30 p.m.
Burley Fire responded with three engines and a tanker. Declo Fire responded with an engine and tanker and an air trailer. Heyburn Fire responded with an engine and a tanker. West End Fire responded with a tanker as well.
The fire department thanked the Cassia County Medics and Cassia County Sheriff’s department with standby EMS assistance and traffic control.
