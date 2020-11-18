High school girls basketball roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -

Century 52, Burley 49 3 OT: Burley’s high scorers were Amari Whiting 26 and Kelsie Pope with 18.

Highland 54, Minico 45: Latta and Anderson scored 21 and 11 respectively in the loss.

Gooding 39, Wendell 36: Aspen and Julianna both scored 11 in the loss.

Snake River 60, Kimberly 55

Valley 38, Dietrich 33

Murtaugh 56, Richfield 31: Addie Stoker posted 12 points for the Red Devils. Serena Kent led the Tigers with 11.

Twin Falls Christian Academy 40, Castleford 13

Rockland 23, Oakley 22

SATURDAY’S SCORES:

Preston 49, Burley 40

Murtaugh 54, Castleford 22

FRIDAY’S SCORES:

Filer 55, Soda Springs 37: Ella Fischer led the team with 10 rebounds and 18 points. Kathleen Hale chipped in with 17 points. Lexi Monson added 4 assists and 9 points.

