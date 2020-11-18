Advertisement

Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors

Collin Markle takes aim at a deer from his blind. Wildlife officials in many states are issuing...
Collin Markle takes aim at a deer from his blind. Wildlife officials in many states are issuing lots more hunting and fishing licenses this year — apparently because of the coronavirus.(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:38 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Wildlife officials in many states are issuing lots more hunting and fishing licenses this year — apparently because of the coronavirus.

Americans who are weary of being cooped up at home and wearing masks elsewhere are taking refuge in outdoors sports that offer safety and solitude.

In Michigan, the number of people getting hunting licenses for the first time in at least five years has jumped 80 percent.

The trend has reversed a steady decline in hunting’s popularity that once appeared permanent. And it’s providing a potential new source of food for families and food banks pressed by the pandemic.

