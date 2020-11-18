Advertisement

Idaho DMV issues extension on licenses and registrations

Many DMV services can be accessed online
The Idaho DMV is issuing an extension on expiring registrations and driver’s licenses.
The Idaho DMV is issuing an extension on expiring registrations and driver's licenses.
By Jake Brasil
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The Idaho DMV is issuing an extension on expiring registrations and driver’s licenses.

In an effort to reduce wait times at county DMV offices, noncommercial vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses that expire between September and December 2020, now have until Jan. 31, 2021 to renew.

The Idaho Transportation Department is doing everything possible to reduce wait times, especially as temperatures drop this fall and winter.

“We are doing that now because we have the COVID backlog. Some counties are offering limited hours and cutting down to appointment only,” said spokeswoman Jillian Garrigues. “We are trying to give everyone out there a little more time to get their business done.”

People can also renew their driver’s license and registration online at dmv.idaho.gov. One of the few things people can’t do online is get a Star Card, which the deadline for that has been extended to October 2021.

