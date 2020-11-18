Advertisement

Love, James

November 17, 2020, age 88
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:17 PM MST
TWIN FALLS—James Love, 88, of Twin Falls, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Bridgeview Estates, Twin Falls. 

A graveside service will be held at Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho, date and time to be announced.   Services are under the care of Serenity Funeral Chapel Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services of Idaho, Twin Falls. Condolences may be shared at www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.

