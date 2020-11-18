Nampa Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Nampa Police Department arrested a suspect in the deadly hit-and-run crash, that took place recently in Nampa.

The police arrested Karl L. Kukuchka, 56, of Nampa for felony leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities say another motorists noticed Kukuchka driving a vehicle matching the suspect description earlier on Tuesday and reported its location.

Barbara Alexander, 68, was hit on Nov. 5 while walking along 11th Avenue in Nampa and ended up dying from her injuries several days later. The driver took off after the collision, police say.

Kukuchka’s since been transported to the Canyon County Jail.

“The Nampa Police Department would like to thank the public and this reporting party specifically for their assistance in this case,” Nampa police said in a news release.

