Nampa Police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run

The woman who was struck died of her injuries several days later
Nampa Police arrested Karl L. Kukuchka, 56, of Nampa, after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Nov. 5 . Kukuchaka faces a felony leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charges.(Karl L. Kukuchka, age 56)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:49 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Nampa Police Department arrested a suspect in the deadly hit-and-run crash, that took place recently in Nampa.

The police arrested Karl L. Kukuchka, 56, of Nampa for felony leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Authorities say another motorists noticed Kukuchka driving a vehicle matching the suspect description earlier on Tuesday and reported its location.

Barbara Alexander, 68, was hit on Nov. 5 while walking along 11th Avenue in Nampa and ended up dying from her injuries several days later. The driver took off after the collision, police say.

Nampa Police Arrest Suspect in Pedestrian Hit and Run The following is an update to the crash November 5th on 11th...

Posted by Nampa Police Department on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Kukuchka’s since been transported to the Canyon County Jail.

“The Nampa Police Department would like to thank the public and this reporting party specifically for their assistance in this case,” Nampa police said in a news release.

