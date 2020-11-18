Raft River and Oakley meet for all the glory

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Oakley Hornets and the Raft River Trojans face off Saturday for the 1A D1 football state championship. The Snake River Conference foes split two matchups earlier this year.

“This will be the one that separates the men from the boys,” Raft River senior lineman Ryan Spaeth said.

Raft River and Oakley have seen plenty of each other.

“We’ve played these kids since we were young, I mean we know them all, know them by name,” Oakley senior running back Isaac Mitton said.

Oakley beat Raft River 22-8 in the first game of the season. Raft River then beat Oakley 40-38 in October to claim the Snake River Conference crown.

“You can tell a lot of the players, they’re excited," Raft River senior quarterback Bodee Spencer said. "We get a chance to go and play for a state championship, and with the rival part I can tell everybody is starting to get anxious.”

Both programs have won state championships in the past. Football is more than just a game in the community.

“In Oakley, high school football is just about everything, everyone comes out to our games," Oakley senior wide receiver Austin Cranney said. "The community support, they completely support us in everything no matter how the year’s going.”

“Our community always is really good about rallying around the boys if we have a good team or a bad team," Spaeth said. "So, I think it would be a really big thing for the community for us to end up bringing it home this weekend.”

Raft River coach Chad Evans is now in his fourth year with the Trojans football program and has grown into the program with his seniors.

Oakley Head Coach Brennan Jones has been coaching some of his players since the fourth grade.

“It’s both a humbling thought and also an uplifting thought to be able to watch these boys play for something that so few boys really get to play for ever in their life,” Jones said.

The game will be played at 4 p.m. Saturday at Twin Falls High School.

Bruins athletic director Nancy Jones told us that each team will be allowed 200 fans. To buy tickets, you’ll have to purchase them online, which will become available on Friday.

