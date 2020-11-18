Raft River twins sign with Utah State

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A pair of Raft River sisters who led the Trojans to their first ever state cross country championship, are taking their talents to the Division I level.

Kaybree and Karlee Christensen recently signed with Utah State University.

Kaybree is coming off her second 1A state championship in two years, with a second place finish in 2019. Karlee finished right behind her sister in all three of the championship meets, placing second twice and third another time.

The girls still have the track season ahead, where they look to make up for lost ground due to the 2020 championships being canceled.

They also play basketball for the Trojans.

