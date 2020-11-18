Advertisement

Raft River twins sign with Utah State

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:04 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - A pair of Raft River sisters who led the Trojans to their first ever state cross country championship, are taking their talents to the Division I level.

Kaybree and Karlee Christensen recently signed with Utah State University.

Kaybree is coming off her second 1A state championship in two years, with a second place finish in 2019. Karlee finished right behind her sister in all three of the championship meets, placing second twice and third another time.

The girls still have the track season ahead, where they look to make up for lost ground due to the 2020 championships being canceled.

They also play basketball for the Trojans.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls City Council receives another alarming COVID-19 update
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports record 35 COVID-19 deaths in one day
Elko Police Department is looking for information about a person of interest related to a...
Elko police look for person of interest in connection to Nov. 1 murder
A woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison.
Woman gets life in prison for killing husband’s ex-wife

Latest News

Declo hosted Valley in the 2A district semi-final.
Canyon Conference releases its all-conference volleyball team
Trojan sisters sign with USU
WVSSAC makes modifications to winter sports guidelines
High school girls basketball roundup
Raft River and Oakley meet for all the glory. The Snake River Conference opponents will battle...
Raft River and Oakley meet for all the glory