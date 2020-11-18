Advertisement

Report: Inslee will announce new COVID-19 restrictions

The restrictions could limit grocery stores and retailers to 25% occupancy
Shoppers prepare for a Thanksgiving meal unlike many others. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has...
Shoppers prepare for a Thanksgiving meal unlike many others. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Sunday morning as COVID-19 case numbers soar throughout the Pacific Northwest where he will reportedly detail new restrictions.(wsaz)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:02 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Sunday morning as COVID-19 case numbers soar throughout the Pacific Northwest where he will reportedly detail new restrictions.

Inslee’s office said he would discuss actions to combat the crisis but offered no details.

The Seattle Times reports that among Inslee’s announcements will be a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars and significantly reduced capacity at grocery stores and retail shops.

The newspaper cited industry officials briefed by Inslee’s staff.

The Democratic governor will also prohibit all indoor social gatherings. And Inslee will reportedly limit grocery stores and retailers to 25% occupancy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls City Council receives another alarming COVID-19 update
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports record 35 COVID-19 deaths in one day
Elko Police Department is looking for information about a person of interest related to a...
Elko police look for person of interest in connection to Nov. 1 murder
A woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison.
Woman gets life in prison for killing husband’s ex-wife

Latest News

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
The club prepares about 80 miles of trails surrounding Wausau.
2 Oregon counties continue push to join Idaho
Idaho health professionals came together Tuesday with an update, painting a grim picture on the...
Idaho health care professionals paint grim picture of COVID-19 situation on regional hospitals
Twin Falls School District pull Chromebooks from recycle to provide computers for students
Availability of computers puts strain on schools