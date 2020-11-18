Advertisement

Small businesses in Lincoln County encouraged to apply for a municipal grant

Businesses impacted by COVID-19 can apply for grants from $1,500 and $10,000
Small businesses in Lincoln County now have the opportunity to apply for a grant if their...
Small businesses in Lincoln County now have the opportunity to apply for a grant if their business was impacted or affected by COVID-19.(Jake Brasil | Jake Brasil)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:35 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Small businesses in Lincoln County now have the opportunity to apply for a grant if their business was impacted or affected by COVID-19.

Every city and county in Idaho was allocated a certain amount of money from the CARES Act to help the cities and counties with personal protective equipment and other things like that.

But now, the state of Idaho is allowing Lincoln County and the city of Shoshone to take the money they have left over and open up a municipal grant application for businesses in Richfield, Dietrich and Shoshone.

The city of Shoshone has $25,000 and Lincoln County has $80,000 that they will be pooling together for this grant.

Businesses have until Dec. 7 to apply. Rebecca Wood, a Lincoln County Commissioner, is encouraging everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.

“I just want to say, don’t be put off by all these rules,” she said. “For instance, if you read that this is only for businesses that were interrupted or closed, you might not realize that interrupted means you had less sales or less people coming in. So don’t be put off by looking at all these rules, call and ask me questions and let’s work it out together. I can get with the state and get all these questions answered.”

The businesses must have under 50 employees and the grant amounts will be anywhere between $1,500 and $10,000.

To find the application visit the Lincoln County Courthouse or its website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls City Council receives another alarming COVID-19 update
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports record 35 COVID-19 deaths in one day
Elko Police Department is looking for information about a person of interest related to a...
Elko police look for person of interest in connection to Nov. 1 murder
A woman who fatally stabbed her husband’s ex-wife in Oregon has been sentenced to life in prison.
Woman gets life in prison for killing husband’s ex-wife

Latest News

The U.S. Small Business Administration reports there are 31.7 million small businesses in the...
Long-time Magic Valley business describes operating during frequent guideline changes
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
Doctors and hospital officials expect the number of hospitalized Coronavirus patients to double...
Doctors explain what rationed care would look like
Both the Mustard Seed Ministries and the South Central Community Action Partnership saw great...
The need for food in the Magic Valley continues to rise; so does the generosity of the community members
US judge rejects inmates’ lawsuit on Idaho execution plans