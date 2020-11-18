Small businesses in Lincoln County encouraged to apply for a municipal grant

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Small businesses in Lincoln County now have the opportunity to apply for a grant if their business was impacted or affected by COVID-19.

Every city and county in Idaho was allocated a certain amount of money from the CARES Act to help the cities and counties with personal protective equipment and other things like that.

But now, the state of Idaho is allowing Lincoln County and the city of Shoshone to take the money they have left over and open up a municipal grant application for businesses in Richfield, Dietrich and Shoshone.

The city of Shoshone has $25,000 and Lincoln County has $80,000 that they will be pooling together for this grant.

Businesses have until Dec. 7 to apply. Rebecca Wood, a Lincoln County Commissioner, is encouraging everyone to take advantage of this opportunity.

“I just want to say, don’t be put off by all these rules,” she said. “For instance, if you read that this is only for businesses that were interrupted or closed, you might not realize that interrupted means you had less sales or less people coming in. So don’t be put off by looking at all these rules, call and ask me questions and let’s work it out together. I can get with the state and get all these questions answered.”

The businesses must have under 50 employees and the grant amounts will be anywhere between $1,500 and $10,000.

To find the application visit the Lincoln County Courthouse or its website.

