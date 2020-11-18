Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the northern part of Blaine County until 11pm tonight. 6 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations that have an elevation above 6500 feet, and this snow is going to cause there to be hazardous driving conditions.

Rain and snow is likely today in the Wood River Valley and there are going to be some scattered rain showers around today in the Magic Valley as a storm system works its way through our area. There are then going to be some more scattered rain and snow showers around tonight in both the Magic Valley and the Wood River Valley as this storm system begins to leave our area.

Now regarding snow accumulations between this morning and tomorrow morning, 6 to 12+ inches of snow accumulation is expected in locations in the Wood River Valley that have an elevation above 6500 feet (including Galena Summit); a coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in the South Hills and in locations in the Wood River Valley that have an elevation between 5000 and 6500 feet (including Bellevue, Fairfield, Hailey, Ketchum, and Sun Valley); and little to no snow accumulation is expected in all other locations.

It is also going to be cool today as highs are only going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 20s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 30s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around today and tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

A disturbance is then going to pass through our area tomorrow giving us partly cloudy skies and a chance to see a few more rain and snow showers. Minor snow accumulations are also possible tomorrow in locations that do see some of this snow. It is also going to be cooler tomorrow than it is going to be today as highs are only going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly on these three days as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley.

Next Monday and Tuesday are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly in the Wood River Valley, as a couple disturbances pass by our area. The temperatures on these two days are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers around. Cooler and a bit breezy. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph during the morning, then SW 5-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 53

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Rain and snow likely, especially during the morning. Mostly cloudy skies. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. High: 40

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some scattered rain and snow showers around. A bit breezy. Winds: West 5-20 mph. Low: 34

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers around before midnight, and then isolated snow showers around after midnight. Cold. Winds: WSW to WNW 5-15 mph. Low: 23

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Cooler and a little breezy. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. High: 45

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers. Cooler. Winds: NW to WSW 5-15 mph. High: 35

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph. Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 12

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Chilly. High: 39 Low: 21

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Chilly. High: 32 Low: 9

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and chilly. High: 38 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and chilly. High: 32 Low: 9

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 40 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 33 Low: 13

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. High: 43 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High: 34 Low: 17

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 46

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. High: 36

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.