The need for food in the Magic Valley continues to rise; so does the generosity of the community members

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Boy Scouts just finished its Scouting for Food drive that took place on Saturday.

Both the Mustard Seed Ministries and the South Central Community Action Partnership say they were blown away by the community support.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people throughout the United States have struggled to feed their families.

“Families that have lost their job, having a difficult time paying their house rent, even their utility bills, let alone putting food on the table for their families,” said Ken Robinette, the CEO of South Central Community Action Partnership.

Many different organizations and community members have worked to help ease the burden, handing out food boxes or holding food drives.

Last Saturday, the Boy Scouts annual Scouting for Food drive throughout the Magic Valley saw a large turnout.

“We were really blessed, the Scouts came through for us this year. They went over this entire city and collected the food and brought it in and we believe we got somewhere around 7,500 pounds of food, which is awesome,” said Marvin Barnes, who volunteers at the Mustard Seed food pantry. “What you see behind me filled these shelves and the guys and gals in these troops did great for us.”

The Mustard Seed Ministries says it usually hands out 20 to 25 food boxes a day, but on Tuesday they handed out 65.

“What happens now with COVID-19, we went through that initial onslaught back in the first of the year, but we still have people,” Barnes said. “Now we are back in phase 2, we have people that are at home again and may not be working so they depend on us for food.”

South Central Community Action Partnership is holding its 20th Annual 60 Hours to Fight Hunger Turkey Drive at a new location this year at Rob Green GMC in Twin Falls.

“We are looking for our goal this year of 2,020 turkeys,” Robinette said. “That is significant because of 2020, and our 20th anniversary. We know it’s a lofty goal, but we are going to shoot for that because there are that many families in need out there.”

Both organizations say how generous the Magic Valley community continues to be.

“The Magic Valley is a large community of caring people,” Robinette said.

“If it wasn’t for the people who are looking at the screen right now, there would be no food at the Mustard Seed, so we thank you all very much,” Barnes said.

People can donate a frozen turkey visit Rob Green GMC starting Thursday through Saturday and at Con Paulos Chevrolet in Jerome.

On Saturday, people can also donate a turkey at Smith’s Food and Drug on Addison Avenue in Twin Falls. Learn more about 60 Hours to Fight Hunger drop off locations and times.

Mustard Seed Ministries can be reached at 208-733-9515.

