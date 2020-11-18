Twin Falls City Council embarks on COVID-19 education campaign

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - After the city of Twin Falls tabled a mask mandate a week ago, the City Council passed a resolution to educate the community about the coronavirus Monday night.

The city has been working to educate the community since the beginning of the pandemic. Now, though, officials will look to expand their reach.

The campaign is based on the three W’s: washing your hands, watching your distance between other people outside the household and wearing a mask.

The city recognizes much of the community is already aware of these safety precautions, but Twin Falls is looking to encourage those who may be practicing some of the precautions and not all, to participate in all three W’s.

With case numbers continuing to grow, we're pleading with all residents and visitors to remember the Three W's: Wear a... Posted by Twin Falls City Hall on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

“Things we do plan to do is a strong digital campaign because we do know, especially at this time, there are a lot of people who are on the devices and they are seeking information about what is going on out there," said Twin Falls spokesman Josh Palmer. "So we really want to strike that hard, but also we want to have the ability to communicate with residents. If they have questions, they can communicate with us or if they have concerns they can communicate with us.”

Palmer said the city has discussed using everything from billboards to digital signage.

