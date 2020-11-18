Advertisement

US judge rejects inmates’ lawsuit on Idaho execution plans

They can sue again if they lose their criminal cases and are issued death warrants
(WILX)
By REBECCA BOONE
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:30 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -OISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit from two Idaho death row inmates seeking more information about the state’s execution plans.

The judge ruled Tuesday that because the prisoners both have appeals pending in their criminal cases, there’s no guarantee that they’ll ever face execution, so they don’t yet have standing to sue over the details of the state’s execution plans.

They can sue again if they lose their criminal cases and are issued death warrants.

Neither attorneys for the inmates nor officials with the Idaho Department of Correction could be immediately reached for comment.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

