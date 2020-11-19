BLM releases 11 wild horses back into Saylor Creek area

GLENNS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Back in May, the Bureau of Land Management Jarbidge Field Office counted 134 horses in the Saylor Creek Wild Horse Herd Management Area, which is south of Glenns Ferry.

The problem was officials say the range can sustain about 50 wild horses because they have no natural predators. As a result, the BLM used a water-bait trap to capture about 100 horses earlier this year.

To get the area back to around 50, the BLM released the 11 horses Tuesday — six males and five females. To keep the population from growing rapidly, the released mares have been treated with a fertility vaccine.

“A herd can actually double in size every four years, and when that becomes the case, then we start to see degradation on the range, wildlife habitat being impacted and so that’s why the Bureau of Land Management applies a fertility control vaccine so that we can slow that reproduction rate on the range,” said Public Information Specialist with the BLM Heather Tiel-Nelson.

Tiel-nelson says the horses removed from the range permanently will be put up for adoption.

The adoption will most-likely take place online, Tiel-Nelson says. For more information about adoption, visit blm.gov.

