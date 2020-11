Canyon Conference releases its all-conference football team

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The 2020 season came to a close with the Declo Hornets winning the division and taking 3rd place at the 2A state championships. Here’s a list of the football recognized for their efforts in the conference.

First Team Offense

QB Gabe Matthews Sr Declo RB Derek Matthews Jr Declo RB Brogan Matthews Sr Declo WR Aden Bunn Jr Wendell WR Tony Ruiz Sr Valley WR Brody Mussmann Sr Valley OL Jovani Gomez Jr Declo OL Braden Darrington Sr Declo OL Noe Leon Sr Valley OL Elijah Koyle Sr Declo OL Tregan Zollinger Jr Declo

Honorable Mention Offense

WR Omar Campos Jr Valley

First Team Defense

DL McKade Vail Sr Declo DL Miguel Juarez Sr Declo DL Teegan Dunn Sr Wendell DL Zander Roseborough Jr Valley LB Derek Matthews Jr Declo LB Joey Ward Sr Wendell LB Jeremy Hardy Jr Valley DB Gabe Matthews Sr Declo DB Jessy Cardenas Jr Valley DB Rawlin Godfrey Sr Valley DB Henry Talbot Sr Valley P Omar Campos Jr Valley

Honorable Mention

DB Layne Homer Sr Declo

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.