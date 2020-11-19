CSI’s Anderson wins West Region Women’s Coach of the Year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The CSI cross country program took a 19-year hiatus before restarting in 2017. Since then, the teams’ head coach has won three West Region Coach of the Year awards.

“Coach is the main reason I came here and I’ve enjoyed every second,” said sophomore runner Eric Christen.

“I chose this program because of her because I saw how she worked with the athletes and she was very, almost one on one, and I wanted that,” said sophomore runner Maura Williams.

Lindsey Anderson took this year’s CSI cross country to new heights. The men’s team finished second in the nation and the women’s team finished third.

Anderson took home the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association West Region Women’s Coach of the Year this year.

“I get very attached to my team, my athletes, I love working with them,” CSI cross country Head Coach Lindsey Anderson said. “I love seeing them do things that they didn’t necessarily think were possible for themselves, and helping them anyway I can to reach some of those big goals is just extremely rewarding.”

Having a former Olympian as a coach can help.

“She believes in us and she’s always telling us be confident, with how you go out and race, like ‘we’re prepared for this,’” Christen said.

But there isn’t an essential ingredient to success.

“I don’t think there is any secret recipe for success,” Anderson said. “There’s just a lot of good things in consistency and hard work and eventually that’s going to pay off,” Anderson said.

