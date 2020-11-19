Advertisement

CSI’s Anderson wins West Region Women’s Coach of the Year

The cross country coach has now won three Coach of the Year awards in four years
CSI’s Anderson wins West Region Women’s Coach of the Year. The cross country coach has now won...
CSI’s Anderson wins West Region Women’s Coach of the Year. The cross country coach has now won three Coach of the Year awards in four years.(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:19 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The CSI cross country program took a 19-year hiatus before restarting in 2017. Since then, the teams’ head coach has won three West Region Coach of the Year awards.

“Coach is the main reason I came here and I’ve enjoyed every second,” said sophomore runner Eric Christen.

“I chose this program because of her because I saw how she worked with the athletes and she was very, almost one on one, and I wanted that,” said sophomore runner Maura Williams.

Lindsey Anderson took this year’s CSI cross country to new heights. The men’s team finished second in the nation and the women’s team finished third.

Anderson took home the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association West Region Women’s Coach of the Year this year.

“I get very attached to my team, my athletes, I love working with them,” CSI cross country Head Coach Lindsey Anderson said. “I love seeing them do things that they didn’t necessarily think were possible for themselves, and helping them anyway I can to reach some of those big goals is just extremely rewarding.”

Having a former Olympian as a coach can help.

“She believes in us and she’s always telling us be confident, with how you go out and race, like ‘we’re prepared for this,’” Christen said.

But there isn’t an essential ingredient to success.

“I don’t think there is any secret recipe for success,” Anderson said. “There’s just a lot of good things in consistency and hard work and eventually that’s going to pay off,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls City Council receives another alarming COVID-19 update
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State confirmed and probable cases surpass 86K
The Idaho DMV is issuing an extension on expiring registrations and driver’s licenses.
Idaho DMV issues extension on licenses and registrations
A fire destroyed a Burley cabinet making shop Tuesday afternoon. The Burley Fire Department was...
Fire destroys Burley cabinet making shop

Latest News

Carey's Dallin Parke shoves off a Rockland player in the 88-12 throttling of the Bulldogs.
Undefeated 8-man powerhouses go to battle for the 1A DII state championship
Boise State gets ready for long trip to Hawaii. The Broncos finally get a full week of practice
Boise State gets ready for long trip to Hawaii
Collin Markle takes aim at a deer from his blind. Wildlife officials in many states are issuing...
Hunting licenses soar as virus-weary Americans head outdoors
Declo hosted Valley in the 2A district semi-final.
Canyon Conference releases its all-conference volleyball team