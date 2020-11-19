Advertisement

Dad gets lightning bolt haircut to match son’s surgery scars

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:51 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri father got a replica of his 5-year-old son’s lightning bolt-shaped scars shaved into his head in order to ease the little boy’s self-consciousness.

Jonathan Tynes is really into cool designs. It’s what he does at his print shop in Pacific, Missouri, and he recently had a lightning bolt design cut into his hair.

His 5-year-old son, Hunter Tynes, has the same lighting bolt in his hair, but Hunter’s is not there by choice. He was born with a condition that caused the plates in his head to be fused together prematurely.

Months before he turned 2, Hunter had reconstructive skull surgery.

“So, he had to be cut from ear to ear, opened up and his skull totally reshaped,” Jonathan Tynes said.

The zigzag pattern was done so his hair would cover it up as it grew back, which worked on top, but the scar tissue on the sides didn’t cooperate.

Hunter has been very self-conscious about that lately.

“I said, ‘Your lightning bolts are really cool. I wish that I could have that.’ And he goes, ‘Well, why don’t you? Why don’t you have them? If they’re so cool, then why don’t you get them?’ I said, ‘OK, then, I will,’” Jonathan Tynes said.

So, the father went to the barber and got a replica of Hunter’s lightning bolt scars shaved into his hair.

“The messages that poured in, the people that said how it touched them, it’s been really incredible,” he said.

Hunter says his father is his best friend.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
A fire destroyed a Burley cabinet making shop Tuesday afternoon. The Burley Fire Department was...
Fire destroys Burley cabinet making shop
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State confirmed and probable cases surpass 86K
Twin Falls city council receives a concerning COVID-19 update from Dr. Kern at St. Luke's Magic...
Twin Falls City Council receives another alarming COVID-19 update
The Idaho DMV is issuing an extension on expiring registrations and driver’s licenses.
Idaho DMV issues extension on licenses and registrations

Latest News

KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State confirmed and probable cases surpass 86K
The U.S. Small Business Administration reports there are 31.7 million small businesses in the...
Long-time Magic Valley business describes operating during frequent guideline changes
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
Doctors and hospital officials expect the number of hospitalized Coronavirus patients to double...
Doctors explain what rationed care would look like
Both the Mustard Seed Ministries and the South Central Community Action Partnership saw great...
The need for food in the Magic Valley continues to rise; so does the generosity of the community members