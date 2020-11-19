Twin Falls church gives away more than 1K boxes of free food

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - On Wednesday morning, Amazing Grace Fellowship Church handed out about 1,300 boxes of free food through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

According to the USDA’s website, “more than 100 million food boxes have been distributed in support of American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19.”

The boxes have a little bit of everything in them from milk and cheese to fresh vegetables and fruit.

Associate pastor Rob Heidemann of Amazing Grace Fellowship Church said more than 100 cars showed up Wednesday and packed the church’s parking lot, and many of the people who showed up were dealing with some form of food insecurity. He said it took them about two hours to go through all the boxes.

Heidemann also said some of the food boxes they had were donated to some of the community partners they work with like the senior center.

He said it was great handing out the boxes and helping out people in-need but it is also heartbreaking because it makes one realize how many people in Twin Falls are dealing with hunger issues.

Heidemann said the church is planning to hold the food box event every Wednesday from now to the end of December, and anyone who wants to know what time it will be should visit the church’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.