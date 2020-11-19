Long-time Magic Valley business describes operating during frequent guideline changes

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration reports there are 31.7 million small businesses in the country. This year, those businesses have had to operate during an unprecedented pandemic, many of them negatively impacted.

KMVT spoke with Claude’s Sports of Twin Falls and illustrated the reality facing a Magic Valley small business nine months into the COVID-19 global health threat.

Claude’s Sports is one of the many examples of what it’s like to navigate and steer a successful business among the ever-changing health orders and guidelines facing the country.

“Right now it is kind of a toss of a coin, it’s in the air,” said Ed Hinkel, the owner of Claude’s Sports. “The roulette wheel and the ball is rolling.”

In April, Claude’s Sports told KMVT it was hoping for a good season of ski swaps to sell merchandise in order to make up for some losses. Unfortunately for them they say just as quickly as the ski swaps started they ended, with many cancellations. They were expecting to do 12 ski swap events but ended up only doing two.

As the business enters and approaches its usually busiest time of the year, there is some worry with the pandemic showing no signs of going away anytime soon.

“Historically most areas will open up mid-December and run till the end of March, and if we have another stay-at-home order between now and the middle of January for ski shops and ski areas, it is going to be slightly devastating,” Hinkel said.

Hinkel said as of right now it looks like it is going to be a good season with lots of snow up on the hills, but people never know how things will look with the COVID-19 factor in play. Lastly Hinkel encourages the community to work together and it will get through this time.

