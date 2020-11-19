Many Americans have concerns over possible COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The United States has now topped a quarter of a million COVID-19 cases with Idaho reporting more than 86,000.

The good news is several pharmaceutical companies are showing promising results for vaccine candidates, but the question still remains how the public perceives a new vaccine.

Nationally only 46% of people said they would receive a COVID-19 vaccination as soon as it is available, according to Harmony Healthcare IT. Another 40% said they would prefer to see how effective and safe it is before receiving it, and 14 % said they would not receive a vaccine under any circumstances. Concerns about potential side effects were the main reason why people wouldn’t get vaccinated immediately.

“In Idaho specifically it was 38% that said, of the people we surveyed, said that they would receive the vaccine,” said Matt Zajechowski, outreach team lead for Digital Third Coast. “And 52% said that they would get it down the road, as opposed to 40% nationally.”

Zajechowski also said because so many people want to wait and see how well the vaccine works, 60% of the people surveyed feel it will be over six months before America will return to normal with 11% saying it will be more than 2 years before a return to normalcy.

Find the entire study on Harmony Healthcare IT.

