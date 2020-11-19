Advertisement

Police: Idaho body found in 1984 to undergo DNA analysis

An Idaho State Police investigative team is about to take a deep dive into dozens of cold cases hoping to bring justice to victims.(Rachel Fabbi)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISTON, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in Idaho have accepted an unresolved case from 1984 as part of a genetic genealogy study that could help police identify a body found 36 years ago.

The Lewiston Tribune reported Thursday that Idaho County Sheriff Lt. Jerry Johnson contacted the state crime lab and asked researchers there to consider the case of the body known as “Mr. Bones.”

The study, funded by a $150,000 grant awarded by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, will allow researchers to consider DNA and genealogical data from regular people who have agreed to put their DNA into public databases.

