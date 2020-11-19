South Central Public Health District hosts special meeting on potential mask mandate

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - South Central Public Health District is hosting a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss a possible mask mandate for the region.

There are two different health orders up for discussion following a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and the state moving back to modified stages of reopening.

The meeting is listed for 1:30 p.m. at the health district offices in Twin Falls. Due to COVID-19 precautions, only two members of the public will be allowed in at a time to ask questions.

Orders A and B are similar in that they would mandate face coverings of a person’s nose and mouth in public indoor and outdoor places or when others are present. There is a list of exceptions.

Penalties would include first education then compliance. A person could face a misdemeanor, a fine of $300 or imprisonment up to six months in jail.

The difference is Order B lists a few more exceptions for youth and adult sports activities, court proceedings where a judge permits face coverings to be removed, persons participating in religious activities and in schools where face coverings are not required.

Public comments will be limited to 2 minutes per person and sign-up sheets will be available at the door starting at 1 p.m. the public can also submit public comments here.

The Board of Health is gathering for a special meeting on Thursday. The board will take public comment, regarding the... Posted by South Central Public Health District on Tuesday, November 17, 2020

