Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

Thursday, November 19, 2020

We are going to have partly cloudy skies today with a few rain/graupel/snow showers around as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler today than it was yesterday as highs are only going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 40s in the Magic Valley, and it is going to be a bit breezy today as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Tonight is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid teens in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 20s in the Magic Valley.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow and Saturday as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Sunday as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be chilly tomorrow and this weekend as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low 40s in the Magic Valley. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around as a storm system works its way through our area. Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as we are going to be in between storm systems. There are then going to be some more clouds and some more isolated rain and snow showers around on Wednesday as another storm system begins to pass through our area. The temperatures on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are also going to be near average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19):

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain/graupel/snow showers around. Breezy and cooler. Winds: SW to WNW 5-20 mph. High: 44

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of snow/graupel/rain showers. Cooler and a little breezy. Winds: WSW 5-20 mph. High: 35

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. Cold. Winds: South 5-10 mph. Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph. Low: 13

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Chilly. Winds: ENE 5-15 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Chilly. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. High: 33

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: ESE 5-10 mph. Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Frigid. Winds: North 5-10 mph. Low: 9

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny and chilly. High: 39 Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny and chilly. High: 31 Low: 9

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. A little breezy. High: 41 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies. A little breezy. High: 34 Low: 14

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around. High: 41 Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. High: 34 Low: 15

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 44 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. High: 35 Low: 19

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 43

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. High: 35

