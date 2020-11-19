Advertisement

Trial ordered for man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with gun

Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court...
Kyle Rittenhouse sits while listening during an extradition hearing in Lake County court Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in Waukegan, Ill. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wis. The man who allegedly supplied Rittenhouse with the gun will also stand trial.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:23 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin court commissioner has decided the man charged with buying the rifle that police say an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a Wisconsin protest over police brutality will stand trial.

Nineteen-year-old Dominick Black is charged in Kenosha County with two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

Commissioner Loren Keating determined Thursday there’s sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

A Kenosha detective testified that Black told him how he purchased the assault-style rifle at a Ladysmith hardware store after getting some money from Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 was too young to legally buy a gun.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
A fire destroyed a Burley cabinet making shop Tuesday afternoon. The Burley Fire Department was...
Fire destroys Burley cabinet making shop
A fire broke out at the Jalisco Taqueria on Blue Lakes Boulevard around 4:30 Tuesday morning.
Fire breaks out at Twin Falls food truck, spreads to restaurant
The Idaho DMV is issuing an extension on expiring registrations and driver’s licenses.
Idaho DMV issues extension on licenses and registrations
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State confirmed and probable cases surpass 86K

Latest News

outh Central Public Health District is hosting a special meeting Thursday afternoon to discuss...
South Central Public Health District hosts special meeting on potential mask mandate
The grant application is due December 7th.
Lincoln County offers municipal grant to small businesses.
Seasonal food drives help fill food pantry shelve and bellies of those in-need of assistance
The need for food in the Magic Valley continues to rise; so does the generosity of the community members
BLM releases 11 wild horses back into Saylor Creek area. The mares were treated with fertility...
BLM releases 11 wild horses back into Saylor Creek area
BLM releases eleven wild horses back into Saylor Creek area
BLM releases 11 wild horses back into Saylor Creek area