Doctors urge flu shots during coronavirus pandemic

“Even if it’s only effective for 50 percent of the people, that’s going to make a huge difference in the number of admissions to hospital”
Doctors are urging people to get flu shots this year to help avoid a "twindemic," where people get both COVID-19 and the flu at the same time.(WCAX)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 10:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - Idaho’s healthcare heroes need the publics help in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctors are asking everyone to get their flu shot, to help keep people out of the hospital.

This comes days after officials warned that they may have to start rationing care.

Doctor Bernard Boehmer, the Cassia Regional Hospital’s medical director and a family practice physician, says that by getting the flu shot, you’re not only helping yourself, but helping save room in hospitals that are approaching capacity, or are short staffed.

“Even if it’s only effective for 50 percent of the people, that’s going to make a huge difference in the number of admissions to hospital, and the number of people that potentially contract influenza that will result in a significant illness,” Boehmer said.

Doctor Joshua Kern, the VP of medical affairs at St. Luke’s Magic Valley, Wood River, and Jerome, says there isn’t much they can do in preparing for patients with influenza, and their biggest concern is COVID patients.

“Influenza may be here in small qualities, but it’s not here the way that obviously COVID is here.” Kern continues, “I can’t say we’re really doing anything different than just preparing for trying to stem the tide of the total number of patients we’re seeing with COVID.”

