Advertisement

Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil to go virtual in 2021

Phil can still try to find his shadow online
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The coronavirus has forced us to change the way we celebrate holidays and special occasions.

Groundhog Day will be no different.

Punxsutawney Phil, the famous Pennsylvania groundhog, will still make an appearance next year, but it will be virtual.

“Phil, along with the Inner Circle, will be making his live annual Prognostication from Gobbler’s Knob this coming Groundhog Day February 2nd, 2021, but it has been determined that there will not be any in-person attendance or guests on the grounds as the potential COVID risks to overcome are too great,” the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club website said.

The organization said it’s developing live virtual events and interactions in place of in-person events to celebrate Groundhog Day.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
SCPHD votes against implementing face mask mandate, 5-4.
Update: SCPHD board votes against proposed face mask mandate
Amazing Grace Fellowship Church gives away more than 1000 boxes of free food
Twin Falls church gives away more than 1K boxes of free food
Doctors and hospital officials expect the number of hospitalized Coronavirus patients to double...
Doctors explain what rationed care would look like
46% of Americans said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available
Many Americans have concerns over possible COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden wants Congress to pass emergency COVID aid this year
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US
LIVE: Biden, Harris meet with Pelosi, Schumer
Magic Valley Airport asks for community input on Master Plan Update. Starting December 1st, the...
Magic Valley Airport asks for community input on Master Plan Update
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden