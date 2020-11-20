Advertisement

Magic Valley Airport asks for community input on Master Plan Update

Starting December 1st, the airport will have information and data set up at baggage claim for a self-guided tour
Magic Valley Airport asks for community input on Master Plan Update.
Magic Valley Airport asks for community input on Master Plan Update. Starting December 1st, the airport will have information and data set up at baggage claim for a self-guided tour(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Magic Valley Airport is conducting a Master Plan Update. The update aims to figure out what improvements are needed and how the airport can grow.

The airport wants the public’s input about how to improve.

Normally, the Magic Valley Airport would use an open house event to do this, but COVID-19 forced officials to change things up.

Starting December 1st, the airport will have display boards with information and data in the baggage claim area. Community members can stop by and do a socially distanced self-guided tour. Airport officials say to email them with suggestions and concerns.

“We’re working with FAA, working with our consultants to take a look at really what do we see over then next 5-10-20 years, what time of demand will there be on the facility? What type of population growth? Those type of things,” said Airport Manager Bill Carberry. “People can provide input on anything, it all has value, right now we’re just really wide open so they should feel free to speak up.”

On December 1st, more information about the plan will be put on twfmasterplan.com.

Carberry says it will take about a year to eighteen months for the airport to put together the entire plan.

