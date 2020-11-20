Recent study looks at COVID-19 mutation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As the coronavirus continues to rage on and hopes of a vaccine coming soon there has been words of the virus mutating into different strains.

KMVT spoke with Dr. Joshua Kern at St. Luke's to ask if these different strains are causing any additional symptoms or if their severity is any different.

He told us there has been a recent study in “Nature” to suggest a recent mutation that may allow COVID-19 to spread a little easier, and another which may have milder version of the overall illness.

“But I don’t know of any research that shows that different strains are associated with different symptoms,” said Kern. “But overall a milder illness, perhaps with some of the strains.”

You can read more about the study on the Nature website.

