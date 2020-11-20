Advertisement

Recent study looks at COVID-19 mutation

“Overall a milder illness, perhaps with some of the strains.”
Study suggests COVID-19 is mutating
Study suggests COVID-19 is mutating(NONE)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 12:51 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - As the coronavirus continues to rage on and hopes of a vaccine coming soon there has been words of the virus mutating into different strains.

Putting you first KMVT spoke with Dr. Joshua Kern at St. Luke’s to ask if these different strains are causing any additional symptoms or if their severity is any different.

He told us there has been a recent study in “Nature” to suggest a recent mutation that may allow COVID-19 to spread a little easier, and another which may have milder version of the overall illness.

“But I don’t know of any research that shows that different strains are associated with different symptoms,” said Kern. “But overall a milder illness, perhaps with some of the strains.”

You can read more about the study on the Nature website.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
SCPHD votes against implementing face mask mandate, 5-4.
Update: SCPHD board votes against proposed face mask mandate
Amazing Grace Fellowship Church gives away more than 1000 boxes of free food
Twin Falls church gives away more than 1K boxes of free food
Doctors and hospital officials expect the number of hospitalized Coronavirus patients to double...
Doctors explain what rationed care would look like
46% of Americans said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available
Many Americans have concerns over possible COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer, BioNTech seek emergency use of COVID-19 shots in US
What is the difference between antibody tests and antigen tests
The difference between antibody and antigen COVID-19 tests
It's recommended that college students get tested for coronavirus before heading home for...
Student heading home for the holiday? Get a virus test, colleges say
College students heading home for Thanksgiving need coronavirus test, officials say