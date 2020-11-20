Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, November 20, 2020

We are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions today, tomorrow, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly today, tomorrow, and Sunday as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley.

Monday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of some snow and rain showers as a storm system works its way through our area. Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Tuesday as we are going to be in between storm systems. There are then going to be some more clouds and some isolated rain and snow showers around on Wednesday as another storm system passes by our area. The temperatures on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are also going to be near to slightly below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 30s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Monday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thanksgiving Day (next Thursday) as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly on Thanksgiving as highs are only going to be in the low 30s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 30s in the Magic Valley.

TODAY (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Cooler. Winds: SE to ENE 5-10 mph. High: 42

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Cooler. Winds: North to NNE 5-10 mph. High: 34

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: ESE to South 5-10 mph. Low: 20

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Frigid. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Low: 9

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: South to NNE 3-8 mph. High: 40

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: NNW to NE 5-10 mph. High: 33

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Low: 19

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph. Low: 10

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 42 Low: 23

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 36 Low: 15

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. High: 40 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. High: 34 Low: 15

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 44 Low: 28

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 34 Low: 19

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. High: 42 Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow showers around. A little breezy. High: 34 Low: 13

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 26 (THANKSGIVING):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Chilly. High: 38

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Chilly. High: 31

