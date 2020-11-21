AAA Idaho reminds drivers to be prepared for Thanksgiving Holiday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, AAA Idaho is reminding drivers to make sure your car is road trip ready.

While not as many people will be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday, most of the congestion on the roads will be Tuesday evening, and Sunday afternoon.

Whether you and your family are going around the block or across the state, making sure your car is prepared and ready for the trip is vital.

Having an emergency roadside kit and tools can be helpful if you get into an accident, or breakdown on the side of the road.

“We always say the most important thing is is pack your patience, a lot of people are under stress right now, traveling for the holidays is stressful to begin with,” said Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho. Remember why you are doing it, if you are traveling, obviously we encourage people to remember the guidelines, avoid the spread of sickness. Traveling is a very personal decision right now, but at the end of the day, if you are going to travel, you need to remember why you are doing it, it’s to have fun, it’s to see your family and loved ones.”

He says it is best to dress in layers, so you aren’t too hot inside the car, but if you have to go outside, you can bundle up to keep warm.

He reminds drivers to look ahead at the weather where you are going to be prepared for that as well.

