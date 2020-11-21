Advertisement

AAA Idaho reminds drivers to be prepared for Thanksgiving Holiday

To keep safe in this weather, police suggest drivers carry a safety kit in the back of your car...
To keep safe in this weather, police suggest drivers carry a safety kit in the back of your car with tools that would come in handy in the event of a crash.(WEAU)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:00 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, AAA Idaho is reminding drivers to make sure your car is road trip ready.

While not as many people will be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday, most of the congestion on the roads will be Tuesday evening, and Sunday afternoon.

Whether you and your family are going around the block or across the state, making sure your car is prepared and ready for the trip is vital.

Having an emergency roadside kit and tools can be helpful if you get into an accident, or breakdown on the side of the road.

“We always say the most important thing is is pack your patience, a lot of people are under stress right now, traveling for the holidays is stressful to begin with,” said Matthew Conde from AAA Idaho. Remember why you are doing it, if you are traveling, obviously we encourage people to remember the guidelines, avoid the spread of sickness. Traveling is a very personal decision right now, but at the end of the day, if you are going to travel, you need to remember why you are doing it, it’s to have fun, it’s to see your family and loved ones.”

He says it is best to dress in layers, so you aren’t too hot inside the car, but if you have to go outside, you can bundle up to keep warm.

He reminds drivers to look ahead at the weather where you are going to be prepared for that as well.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
SCPHD votes against implementing face mask mandate, 5-4.
Update: SCPHD board votes against proposed face mask mandate
Customers at Fred Meyer stores can now get tested for coronavirus antigens
Fred Meyer offering rapid COVID antibody testing
Study suggests COVID-19 is mutating
Recent study looks at COVID-19 mutation
Researchers at St. Jude are excited about a potential treatment for COVID-19.
St. Jude scientists make breakthrough and discover possible COVID-19 treatment

Latest News

Puckett's Thanksgiving Meal
Fit and Well Idaho: Healthy eating this holiday season
Region 4 Development and Southern Idaho Economic Development are working together to conduct a...
Region IV Development and Southern Idaho Economic Development asking for public’s opinions on Food Innovation Feasibility Study
Magic Valley Airport asks for community input on Master Plan Update. Starting December 1st, the...
Magic Valley Airport asks for community input on Master Plan Update
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports over 1,700 cases, 10 deaths