Fit and Well Idaho: Healthy eating this holiday season

Puckett's Thanksgiving Meal
Puckett's Thanksgiving Meal(Puckett's)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 12:10 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The holidays are often people’s favorite time of the year because of the food. For this week’s Fit and Well Idaho Report, we talk about holiday eating.

When making your plate for Thanksgiving or Christmas, it’s a good idea to remember to include a little bit of everything on your plate.

It can be tempting to have mashed potatoes and turkey and a slice of pie for dessert, but just because it’s a holiday, doesn’t mean you should forget to eat a healthy and balanced diet.

“I encourage people often if you know you are going to go to an event that has a lot of different appetizers or dessert dishes or things like that, actually eat your meal before you go, eat something nutritious and healthy and wholesome in advance of that so you really aren’t going there hungry, and you aren’t over indulging in those items that maybe you would have a smaller portion of if you had your meal in advance,” said Kyli Gough, the community health manager.

Gough also encourages people to drink lots of water throughout the holiday season and winter months because it helps keep people healthy and with digestion.

