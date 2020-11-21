Stephens paces Valley past Hansen

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - We’re nearly at the end of the first week for the high school girls basketball season.

On Friday, we take you to Valley High School, where the Vikings sought their second win of the season. Hansen was searching for their first win under new head coach, Nick Gonzales.

The Huskies get on the scoreboard first, Adriana Huerta-Sanchez finds Hannah Skinner, who drives past Makenna Kohtz for the layup.

Valley answers immediately, as Bailey Stephens gets the bucket and one, she would compete the three-point play.

Then Valley on a little pick and roll action, as Kohtz earns two of her ten points here.

Huskies down five, good pass to Kiley Williams who sees a wide open Huerta-Sanchez and she gets the basket.

The Huskies a little turnover prone in the first half, which results in a Valley basket, as no one could stop Stephens Friday night, she had a game-high 20 points and the Vikings move to 2-1 on the season after the 56-21 win.

The Huskies drop to 0-2.

