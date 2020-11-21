Advertisement

Stephens paces Valley past Hansen

Vikings cruise to the non-conference win
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:57 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - We’re nearly at the end of the first week for the high school girls basketball season.

On Friday, we take you to Valley High School, where the Vikings sought their second win of the season. Hansen was searching for their first win under new head coach, Nick Gonzales.

The Huskies get on the scoreboard first, Adriana Huerta-Sanchez finds Hannah Skinner, who drives past Makenna Kohtz for the layup.

Valley answers immediately, as Bailey Stephens gets the bucket and one, she would compete the three-point play.

Then Valley on a little pick and roll action, as Kohtz earns two of her ten points here.

Huskies down five, good pass to Kiley Williams who sees a wide open Huerta-Sanchez and she gets the basket.

The Huskies a little turnover prone in the first half, which results in a Valley basket, as no one could stop Stephens Friday night, she had a game-high 20 points and the Vikings move to 2-1 on the season after the 56-21 win.

The Huskies drop to 0-2.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
SCPHD votes against implementing face mask mandate, 5-4.
Update: SCPHD board votes against proposed face mask mandate
Amazing Grace Fellowship Church gives away more than 1000 boxes of free food
Twin Falls church gives away more than 1K boxes of free food
Shoppers prepare for a Thanksgiving meal unlike many others. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has...
Report: Inslee will announce new COVID-19 restrictions
KMVT is tracking COVID-19 cases in Idaho. Here is a list of the daily state totals and south...
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: State reports over 1,700 cases, 10 deaths

Latest News

The Valley Vikings hosted the Hansen Huskies in non-conference action Friday night.
Vikings blow out Huskies
Declo runs all over Melba, advances to 2A state semifinal. The Hornets had 515 yards rushing in...
Canyon Conference releases its all-conference football team
CSI’s Anderson wins West Region Women’s Coach of the Year. The cross country coach has now won...
CSI’s Anderson wins West Region Women’s Coach of the Year
Carey vs. Dietrich preview