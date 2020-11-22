Advertisement

Dietrich football wins first state championship in 68 years

The Blue Devils complete undefeated season with 34-28 win over Carey
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 11:09 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In a matchup of the undefeated, Dietrich and Carey face off for a 1A DII state championship.

The Carey Panthers look for their third title in four years. The Dietrich Blue Devils search for their first title in 68 years.

Early on, it looked like the Dietrich drought would continue. Hunter Smith escapes the pressure and has all kinds of green in front of him. Smith makes an early house call, touchdown Carey. Panthers get the 2-point conversion and go up 8-0.

Later in the first half, Smith drops back and finds Dallin Parke for an easy touchdown. Carey takes a 22-6 lead into halftime.

But, Dietrich must of had quite the half time speech. In the third, Brady Power finds his receiver Jett Shaw to move the chains. The Blue Devils punch it in a couple of plays later, 22-14 game.

Carey’s next possession, Manuel Cabrera is off the edge quick and sacks Smith.

Then, Dietrich’s Power rolls out to his right and throws a towering jump ball. The sophomore Peyton Sneddon hauls it in. Blue Devils would score a touchdown on the drive. 2-point conversion no good. Carey still leads, 22-20.

Now in the fourth, Power going for it all and finds Jett Shaw to give Dietrich the lead.

The touchdown would put the Blue Devils up for good. Dietrich caps off an undefeated season with a 16-point comeback victory, winning 34-28.

“I got a group of seniors that are just hungry to play,” Dietrich Head Coach Rick Astle said. “I mean what else can I say, that’s Dietrich’s first title in 68 years. I mean, I’m elated, I’m elated. I’m just thankful to coach these boys.”

“It’s amazing and it’s for our community too, I mean it’s been forever,” Dietrich senior quarterback Brady Power said. “I mean, I’ve been waiting four years for this. I think I’ve lost in the quarterfinals every year and to just get past that and get there and win this game, it means everything.”

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
SCPHD votes against implementing face mask mandate, 5-4.
Update: SCPHD board votes against proposed face mask mandate
Customers at Fred Meyer stores can now get tested for coronavirus antigens
Fred Meyer offering rapid COVID antibody testing
Study suggests COVID-19 is mutating
Recent study looks at COVID-19 mutation
File footage of 60 Hours to Fight Hunger
60 Hours to Fight Hunger

Latest News

Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half. The Hornets beat conference...
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half. The Hornets beat conference...
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half
Dietrich football wins first state championship in 68 years. The Blue Devils complete...
Dietrich football wins first state championship in 68 years
Valley hosted Hansen in non-conference action.
Stephens paces Valley past Hansen