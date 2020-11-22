Dietrich football wins first state championship in 68 years

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In a matchup of the undefeated, Dietrich and Carey face off for a 1A DII state championship.

The Carey Panthers look for their third title in four years. The Dietrich Blue Devils search for their first title in 68 years.

Early on, it looked like the Dietrich drought would continue. Hunter Smith escapes the pressure and has all kinds of green in front of him. Smith makes an early house call, touchdown Carey. Panthers get the 2-point conversion and go up 8-0.

Later in the first half, Smith drops back and finds Dallin Parke for an easy touchdown. Carey takes a 22-6 lead into halftime.

But, Dietrich must of had quite the half time speech. In the third, Brady Power finds his receiver Jett Shaw to move the chains. The Blue Devils punch it in a couple of plays later, 22-14 game.

Carey’s next possession, Manuel Cabrera is off the edge quick and sacks Smith.

Then, Dietrich’s Power rolls out to his right and throws a towering jump ball. The sophomore Peyton Sneddon hauls it in. Blue Devils would score a touchdown on the drive. 2-point conversion no good. Carey still leads, 22-20.

Now in the fourth, Power going for it all and finds Jett Shaw to give Dietrich the lead.

The touchdown would put the Blue Devils up for good. Dietrich caps off an undefeated season with a 16-point comeback victory, winning 34-28.

“I got a group of seniors that are just hungry to play,” Dietrich Head Coach Rick Astle said. “I mean what else can I say, that’s Dietrich’s first title in 68 years. I mean, I’m elated, I’m elated. I’m just thankful to coach these boys.”

“It’s amazing and it’s for our community too, I mean it’s been forever,” Dietrich senior quarterback Brady Power said. “I mean, I’ve been waiting four years for this. I think I’ve lost in the quarterfinals every year and to just get past that and get there and win this game, it means everything.”

