Magic Valley Arts Council steps in after CSI event canceled

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -During this year’s pandemic, College of Southern Idaho art students have not had many opportunities to share their talents.

But, now a local organization is changing that.

After their annual Magic Mud art event was canceled due to the pandemic, the Magic Valley Arts Council teamed up with the artists to showcase their work during the art council’s annual Art of the Gift event at the Full Moon Gallery of Art.

The yearly event is usually held on just one day, but this year the sale will be held over the course of 5 weeks, explains Melissa Crane, the marketing and sales director for the Magic Valley Arts Council.

“We had the unfortunate/great opportunity to collaborate with CSI and the Magic Mud event since that was canceled.” Explains Crane, “We had space and we invited them to come and join us and we’re really delighted to be able to help them support their art department and support local artists.”

The event goes until December 19th, and they will be closed for Thanksgiving and the Friday after, but will be open on Small Business Saturday.

Crane also encouraged people to come check it out, and support local artists.

“We’re featuring local artists, the work here is beautiful, it’s important to support local artists, because you’re supporting local economy, you’re investing in local individuals, and you’ll enjoy the work,” Crane said.

