UPDATE: Mountain Home boy found safe

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -UPDATE 11:47 PM.

Idaho State Police have found William, and he is safe.

ORIGINAL-

The Idaho State Police on behalf of Mountain Home Police Department is issuing and Endangered Missing Person Alert for William Michael Lahtinen, of Mountain Home, ID.

William had left his house on 11/21/2020 at 4:30 PM to walk his dog and had not returned. William was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots. He was possibly was riding a blue scooter. He has a birthmark on his nose and above his brow.

The dog was found unattended and returned.

If you have seen William or have any tips please contact the Elmore county sheriffs office at 208-587-2100 or 911 immediately.

NAME: Lahtinen, William Michael

AGE: 11

HEIGHT: 4′06″

WEIGHT: 60 lbs

HAIR: Blonde

EYES: Brown

SEX: Male

RACE: White

LAST SEEN WEARING: A brown t-shirt, blue jeans, cowboy boots, possibly has a blue scooter with him

William Michael Lahtinen was last seen Saturday at 4:30 PM. (Rachel Fabbi)

