Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - In an unprecedented third meeting in one season, Raft River and Oakley played for the 1A Division 1 state championship. The teams split the two previous meetings.

The Trojans got off on the front foot. Thaine Loughmiller gets the handoff and stretches it outside. The black jerseys are not going to catch him. Raft River strikes first and takes an early 16-0 lead.

But here comes Oakley. in a 16-8 game, Jace Robinson has his receiver Dace Jones in the end zone for a touchdown. 2-point conversion is good, tie game at 16.

Right before half, Oakley again with possession again. 4th and long, Austin Cranney catches it at the 1-yard line. The Hornets would score and get the 2-point conversion. 24-16 Oakley at the half.

First play of the second half, Ethan Bernard breaks contain and he is gone, touchdown Raft River. The two-point conversion is no good, 24-22 Oakley.

Hornets with the ball in Trojan territory. Robert Wybenga is wide open over the middle for the touchdown.

Then, how about a little trickery. Oakley goes for the hook and ladder and executes it to perfection. The Hornets take a 44-22 lead and don’t look back.

Oakley wins the rubber game between the schools, 52-22. The Hornets are state champions.

“Just all of the hours and hours of work we put in, everything in the weight room, on the field and in the classroom, all of it, just, it all makes sense now,” Oakley senior wide receiver and defensive back Austin Cranney said. “It just came together, ended perfectly.”

“(I) need to publicly thank these boys, their parents, for believing in what we are trying to do,” Oakley Head Coach Brennan Jones said. “It worked. They drank the Kool-Aid man, they drank the Kool-Aid.”

Jones says he’s been coaching many of the seniors since the fourth grade.

Oakley claims their first state championship since 2009.

