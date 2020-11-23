Advertisement

Academic All-Star — Rim Tekle

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - This week’s Academic All Star is Rim Tekle from Canyon Ridge High School. Rim maintains a 4.0 GPA and will graduate high school with an associate degree.

When she was 12, Rim and her family emigrated from Africa, and she quickly became fluent in English within 5 months. Though the CRHS student council and NHS, she volunteers in her community by helping the soup kitchen, S.T.E.A.M. camp and with the Pennies for Possibilities.

She played soccer for 3 years and served as the team captain. She won the “Outstanding Achiever” Award twice for track, and this spring will be Rim’s 4th season on the CRHS track team.

Rim is working on her Certified Nurse’s Assistant requirements. Last year, Rim was a “Leader in Me” Symposium Official Student Leader where she helped plan and conduct events for the 2019 Idaho conference. Her favorite subjects are mathematics and biology, and she plans to go into the Medical field to become a Physician’s Assistant.

Congratulations Rim Tekle, this week’s First Federal Academic All Star.

