Better Business Bureau warns of holiday online shopping scams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -The National Retail Federation says people are predicted to spend just under $1,000 this holiday season, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most consumers are expected to do some or all of their holiday shopping online.

The Better Business Bureau, told KMVT that scam artists are opportunists, so this year it is more important than ever to be an educated consumer. Online purchase scams ranked among the top three riskiest scams for the last three years, according to the 2019 BBB scam tracker risk report.

To avoid getting taken advantage of they recommend you be aware of fake websites. Check the url, watch for bad grammar, research the age of the domain, search for contact information, and read online reviews.

“Better Business Bureau recommends doing your research, said Ben Spradling with the BBB. “So it is risky now more than ever, for individuals heading online finding some of those goods making sure you do your homework and understand the prices and the sites you look at, they are not always what they seem”

According to BBB’s research, those who paid with a credit card were less likely to lose money. They say be cautious when paying by digital wallet apps, prepaid money cards, or other non-traditional payment methods.

