Day brings awareness to the issues health care faces in rural areas

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - National Rural Health Day was created to highlight rural America and to increase awareness of health related issues in those rural areas.

This year, KMVT looks at how COVID-19 has made an impact on health care access in rural America.

Idaho is 42nd among 50 states for family physicians per capita. For mental health care, Idaho is 49th out of 51 states, which is including Washington D.C.

“Bringing to light rural medicine and the challenges that rural medicine faces, making people aware of it, and hopefully bringing some support to rural medicine and that is part of what Rural Health Day is about,” said Frank Batcha, a family medicine doctor.

COVID-19 has affected how some people go to the doctor. Telehealth became popular so fewer patients were getting exposed to the virus.

But for rural America, that has been a positive thing.

“This is a very good medium for a mental health visit,” Batch said. “Because typically what we are doing in a mental health visit is we are talking to the patient, we don’t necessarily have to examine them, so having that capability is really important.”

For the rural areas, it can take people 30 to 40 minutes to get to the appointment, which may deter people from going in the first place.

“If somebody needs to travel 30 or more minutes to go see a doctor, especially with bad roads, weather issues, maybe they don’t have gas money, or even transportation, then that can allow them to continue their care with a physician,” said Mary Barinaga, a family medicine doctor.

They both say telehealth is needed in rural areas, and they hope it sticks around long after the pandemic.

“It’s absolutely crucial in rural states like Idaho that we have this tool to use,” Barinaga said. “Obviously some visits are not appropriate for telemedicine, but there is a whole expanse of things that can be done by telehealth, and be able to have rural folks have the same access to care as their counterparts in urban places.”

