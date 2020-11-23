Advertisement

Doctor urges Idahoans to be safe during Thanksgiving celebrations

With hospitals in Idaho almost, if not all ready, at full capacity, doctors are urging residents to stay home for Thanksgiving
With hospitals in Idaho almost, if not all ready, at full capacity, doctors are urging...
With hospitals in Idaho almost, if not all ready, at full capacity, doctors are urging residents to stay home for Thanksgiving.(Pexels)
By Rachel Fabbi
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With hospitals in Idaho almost, if not all ready, at full capacity, doctors are urging residents to stay home for Thanksgiving.

Dtr. Martha Taylor, the medical director for urgent care in the St. Luke’s Health System, is urging people to stay home, or at the very least take part in a socially distant Thanksgiving or use things like Zoom.

Taylor said that if people do celebrate Thanksgiving in-person with people outside their immediate household, to try to spread out as far as possible, even going outside if possible.

If people are traveling, Taylor recommends quarantining immediately for 14 days after.

“Assuming the worst,” Taylor said. “Assuming you were exposed as that traveler to COVID the day before you left, you fly, or you’re exposed the day of when you’re in the airplane or at the airport, you have that next 14 day window to potentially get sick, and then continue to spread it. So if you’re able to get home, quarantine for that 14 days, use your Christmas time, or use your holiday time off, stay away from others, you hit 14 days, you had no symptoms, you’re then safe.”

Taylor also said healthcare workers are weeks away from having to ration care and having to make the decision on who lives and who dies, something which Taylor said no healthcare worker wants to make.

Have you had to change your usual Thanksgiving plans this year because of COVID-19 in Monday’s poll question.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Michael Lahtinen was last seen Saturday at 4:30 PM.
UPDATE: Mountain Home boy found safe
Study suggests COVID-19 is mutating
Recent study looks at COVID-19 mutation
Customers at Fred Meyer stores can now get tested for coronavirus antigens
Fred Meyer offering rapid COVID antibody testing
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half. The Hornets beat conference...
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half

Latest News

Putting you first, KMVT has information about coronavirus relief funds available for small...
Grant money still available for Twin Falls small businesses
Even when the FDA does approve vaccine, not everybody can get vaccinated right away. It will be...
International Association of Fire Fighters calls on nation’s governors to give firefighters priority access to COVID-19 vaccine
1120_Schools_KMVT
Idaho education leaders want everyone to know that schools are safe
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2011 file photo, the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security...
Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source