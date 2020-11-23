Doctor urges Idahoans to be safe during Thanksgiving celebrations

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - With hospitals in Idaho almost, if not all ready, at full capacity, doctors are urging residents to stay home for Thanksgiving.

Dtr. Martha Taylor, the medical director for urgent care in the St. Luke’s Health System, is urging people to stay home, or at the very least take part in a socially distant Thanksgiving or use things like Zoom.

Taylor said that if people do celebrate Thanksgiving in-person with people outside their immediate household, to try to spread out as far as possible, even going outside if possible.

If people are traveling, Taylor recommends quarantining immediately for 14 days after.

“Assuming the worst,” Taylor said. “Assuming you were exposed as that traveler to COVID the day before you left, you fly, or you’re exposed the day of when you’re in the airplane or at the airport, you have that next 14 day window to potentially get sick, and then continue to spread it. So if you’re able to get home, quarantine for that 14 days, use your Christmas time, or use your holiday time off, stay away from others, you hit 14 days, you had no symptoms, you’re then safe.”

Taylor also said healthcare workers are weeks away from having to ration care and having to make the decision on who lives and who dies, something which Taylor said no healthcare worker wants to make.

Have you had to change your usual Thanksgiving plans this year because of COVID-19 in Monday’s poll question.

