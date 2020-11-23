Grant money still available for Twin Falls small businesses

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The city of Twin Falls has created coronavirus relief funds that are available for small businesses.

The Twin Falls City Council has designated $500,000 dollars from coronavirus relief funds provided by the state of Idaho to create this grant program for small businesses. It is designed to provide financial relief to local businesses and organizations affected by, COVID-19.

Eligible businesses and organizations can receive up to $10,000 in grant funds in the form of reimbursements for eligible expenses, such as expenditures related to the public health emergency. Businesses can also submit for rent and utilities, when incurred beginning June 20, 2020 and end on December 30, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on our community and economy, including many of our small businesses.... Posted by Twin Falls City Hall on Friday, November 20, 2020

KMVT caught up with Desert Sun Travel, who is one of the many who have applied for this grant and are waiting to see if they will be getting the funds.

“I think that it is great, I mean any small business that still has not applied for it, try and get applied for it,” said owner of Desert Sun Ellen Drown. “Things are going to start turning around it is just a matter of when and trying to stay open until that hits us.”

Currently the city has approved 40 applications, but no money has been awarded yet. The applications are now pending approval from the state.

There is still money left and application period is open till November 30, for more information check out this link.

