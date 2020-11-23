Hunting in Idaho increases as people seek refuge from virus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hunting license sales in Idaho are up as more residents seek a way to safely get out of the house without contracting COVID-19.

Wildlife officials say that has led to inexperienced hunters misidentifying and killing moose and a grizzly bear.

Officials say poaching has increased in northern Idaho but remained at normal levels in other areas.

Department of Fish and Game Enforcement Chief Greg Wooten said the agency has been using fake deer to catch violators around the state.

For those who are caught, the penalty can be a loss of hunting privileges. The ban can range from a year to a lifetime if the offense is serious enough.

