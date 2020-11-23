Advertisement

Hunting in Idaho increases as people seek refuge from virus

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a moose cools off in the Chain Lakes area along the...
FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2013, file photo, a moose cools off in the Chain Lakes area along the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes in Idaho. Hunting license sales in Idaho are up as more residents seek a way to safely get out of the house without contracting COVID-19. Wildlife officials say that has led to inexperienced hunters misidentifying and killing moose and a grizzly bear, and that in northern Idaho blatant poaching has increased. “Hunting is that outdoor activity that follows all the COVID recommendations and gets people outside,” Idaho Department of Fish and Game Enforcement Chief Greg Wooten said Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Carey J. Williams, File)(Carey J. Williams | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:59 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Hunting license sales in Idaho are up as more residents seek a way to safely get out of the house without contracting COVID-19.

Wildlife officials say that has led to inexperienced hunters misidentifying and killing moose and a grizzly bear.

Officials say poaching has increased in northern Idaho but remained at normal levels in other areas.

Department of Fish and Game Enforcement Chief Greg Wooten said the agency has been using fake deer to catch violators around the state.

For those who are caught, the penalty can be a loss of hunting privileges. The ban can range from a year to a lifetime if the offense is serious enough.

Copyright 2020 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Michael Lahtinen was last seen Saturday at 4:30 PM.
UPDATE: Mountain Home boy found safe
Study suggests COVID-19 is mutating
Recent study looks at COVID-19 mutation
Customers at Fred Meyer stores can now get tested for coronavirus antigens
Fred Meyer offering rapid COVID antibody testing
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half. The Hornets beat conference...
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory

Latest News

The National Retail Federation says people are predicted to spend just under $1,000 this...
Better Business Bureau warns of holiday online shopping scams
A Shoshone veterinary hospital is sharing the importance of keeping your animals safe in these...
Veterinarian explains possible pet health issues during colder months
Southern Idaho’s economic development has received a record-breaking number of sponsorships for...
Southern Idaho Economic Development announces operation facelift winners
MVAC teams up with CSI
MVAC teams up with CSI