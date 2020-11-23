Idaho education leaders want everyone to know that schools are safe

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The Idaho State Board of Education says that studies show that schools are not a large contributor to community spread of COVID-19.

Whit House ambassador Dr. Deborah Birx recently visited Idaho to meet with school officials and also says that schools are not “super spreaders.”

Rather, community spread outside of schools is the greater risk for teachers and students getting infected.

In a joint statement from education leaders, stakeholders are concerned about the “learning loss due to the disruptive paradigm shift.” A top priority is to have students in schools as much as is safely possible.

“Communities do impact the ability to have in-person school, and that as individuals when we make those decisions and we become responsible for what we do and how we interact with other people, that we think about what kind of implications those things have,” said Idaho State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield.

Critchfield also urges everyone to continue following Centers of Disease Control and Prevention guidelines so cases in schools do not rise.

