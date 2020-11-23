Advertisement

Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source

FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2011 file photo, the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security...
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2011 file photo, the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution is shown as Security Institution Warden Randy Blades look on in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Supreme Court says state prison officials must turn over information about where they got lethal injection drugs used in recent executions. (AP Photo/Jessie L. Bonner, File)(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:19 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Supreme Court says state prison officials must turn over information about where they got lethal injection drugs used in recent executions.

The high court’s ruling Friday was a win for a University of Idaho professor who studies how the public interacts with the death penalty.

She filed a public records request with the Idaho Department of Correction in 2017 seeking execution-related records. The department largely denied the request, later arguing in court that releasing information about the source of lethal injection drugs could make it harder for the state to obtain them for future executions.

The Idaho Supreme Court said the records were required to be released under the state’s public records law.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Michael Lahtinen was last seen Saturday at 4:30 PM.
UPDATE: Mountain Home boy found safe
Study suggests COVID-19 is mutating
Recent study looks at COVID-19 mutation
Customers at Fred Meyer stores can now get tested for coronavirus antigens
Fred Meyer offering rapid COVID antibody testing
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half. The Hornets beat conference...
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half

Latest News

State officials say Idaho’s unemployment rate has dropped to 5.5% as about 5,400 nonfarm...
Idaho unemployment drops to 5.5%, but COVID-19 cases surge
Southern Idaho Economic Development announces operation facelift winners
Southern Idaho Economic Development announces operation facelift winners
Twin Falls fire marshal reminds people to be safe in the kitchen this holiday season
Twin Falls fire marshal reminds people to be safe in the kitchen this holiday season
Magic Valley Paramedics is making the necessary adjustments to deal with COVID
Magic Valley Paramedics