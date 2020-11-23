Advertisement

Idaho unemployment drops to 5.5%, but COVID-19 cases surge

State officials say Idaho’s unemployment rate has dropped to 5.5% as about 5,400 nonfarm...
State officials say Idaho’s unemployment rate has dropped to 5.5% as about 5,400 nonfarm workers regained jobs in October.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 3:11 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials say Idaho’s unemployment rate has dropped to 5.5% as about 5,400 nonfarm workers regained jobs in October.

The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that about 864,000 Idaho residents are employed and that about 50,000 are looking for work as the surging coronavirus pandemic continues hampering the economy.

The unemployment rate for October fell from September’s 6.1%. Officials say seven industry sectors saw some job gains, led by leisure and hospitality with an increase of 4.9%. Nonfarm jobs are at about 763,000.

Officials say that’s the first time since last spring’s pandemic-related job losses that nonfarm jobs equaled or exceeded levels from the previous year.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Michael Lahtinen was last seen Saturday at 4:30 PM.
UPDATE: Mountain Home boy found safe
Study suggests COVID-19 is mutating
Recent study looks at COVID-19 mutation
Customers at Fred Meyer stores can now get tested for coronavirus antigens
Fred Meyer offering rapid COVID antibody testing
Joe Biden and President Donald Trump
Even though election lawsuits are being dismissed, Trump may still have a path to victory
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half. The Hornets beat conference...
Oakley wins 1A D1 state championship behind a strong second half

Latest News

With hospitals in Idaho almost, if not all ready, at full capacity, doctors are urging...
Doctor urges Idahoans to be safe during Thanksgiving celebrations
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2011 file photo, the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security...
Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source
Southern Idaho Economic Development announces operation facelift winners
Southern Idaho Economic Development announces operation facelift winners
Twin Falls fire marshal reminds people to be safe in the kitchen this holiday season
Twin Falls fire marshal reminds people to be safe in the kitchen this holiday season