International Association of Fire Fighters calls on nation’s governors to give firefighters priority access to COVID-19 vaccine

Even when the FDA does approve vaccine, not everybody can get vaccinated right away. It will be distributed in phases.(Pfizer)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - The International Association of Firefighters is pleading with governors across the country to include firefighters and EMS workers in the group of those who get the COVID-19 vaccine first.

In a letter sent to the National Governors Association, the IAFF asks that both firefighters and EMS personnel be among the first citizens to get the covid-19 vaccine.

Writing that more than 30,000 firefighters across the country have had known exposures, nearly 150 professional fire fighters have been hospitalized upon contracting the virus, and at least 19 have died.

The president of the association says that vaccinating will allow them to continue serving their communities.

The whole letter reads as follows:

