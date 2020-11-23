McCall, Frank Eugene

PAUL—Frank Eugene McCall, age 88, of Paul, died November 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family who loved and cherished him.

Frank was born June 13, 1932, in Parsons, Kansas, to Frank Earl and Aretha Elizabeth Evans McCall. He was brother to ten siblings, Aretha, Maurice, Dale, Ralph, Warren, Marjorie, Robert, June, Anna Mae, and Mary. Frank moved with his family from Kansas to Idaho in August of 1941. Shortly thereafter, being the youngest son, he was left to help his father farm when his older brothers headed to war. This led him in developing a work ethic and a passion for farming that would lead him through the entirety of his life. Frank graduated from Rupert High School in 1950.

He was called to serve in the United States Army in December 1952. He served for two years and was discharged in December of 1954. Frank loved his country, the flag, and all that it represents. God bless America!

Frank married Cheryl Ann Simmons on July 21, 1957. He and Cheryl have three children, Jim, Brent, and Bonnie. Frank and Cheryl were involved in leading 4-H and church youth group activities. He always enjoyed attending local fairs, looking at the farm equipment and livestock. Frank served on the local United Co-op board for more than nine years, the FHA board, and various committees for the Paul United Methodist Church. Frank farmed with his sons, and later with his grandson, until his health no longer allowed him to do so. He took pride in his farm and his family. He always worked hard and expected the same of others. He loved ice cream, “mom’s cinnamon rolls,” coffee, and milkshakes. Visits from his siblings, the rowdy Simmons outlaws/in-laws, and the multitude of nieces and nephews who came to “the farm” were all precious to him. Gatherings were always large and the food plentiful.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Maurice, Dale, Ralph, Warren, and Robert; and sisters, Aretha Lopp, Marjorie Armstrong, and June Wardlaw.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Cheryl Ann McCall; sisters, Mary Ashton and Anna Mae Van Every; sons, Jim (Laurie) of Paul, and Brent (Tara) of Rupert; and daughter, Bonnie of Kimberly. Frank has seven grandchildren, Beth (Bing) Parkinson, Heather McCall, Heidi McCall, Luke (Hailee) McCall, Sara (Roger) Pilkington, Seth Duff-McCall, and Erin (Chris) Evans. The apples of his eye were his ten great-grandchildren, Kayden, Grant, Zoey, Taylor, Anna, Clara, Jack, Grimm, Ian, and Atlee. He loved teasing them and teaching them the things only a grandpa can (like where to find the ice cream)!

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Military rites will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans Group. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Friends may call from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, face masks and social distancing will be required.

For those unable to attend the funeral service in person, a live webcast will be available at rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Should you wish to make a donation in Frank’s memory, the family suggests St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the local food bank, or the American Legion in Paul, Idaho.